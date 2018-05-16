It would not be in the best interest of the LDS Church or the community for the Salt Lake Tribune to cease publication, for obvious reasons. I propose a solution: 1) Create a nonprofit entity to fund and operate the Tribune as a community resource. Establish a board of directors that reflects the diversity of the readership. 2) Dissolve the Deseret News and include a greatly expanded "Church News" as a special supplement in the Sunday Tribune. The church would save millions in operating costs, and the supplement would reach many thousands of non-LDS households. The church could publish editorials and rebuttal stories. As an active Mormon, I do not want our community to become more of a theocracy than it is, and becoming a one-LDS-paper town would be a tragedy.

Curt Burnett

South Jordan