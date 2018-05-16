Deseret News
Letter to the editor

It would not be in the best interest of the LDS Church or the community for the Salt Lake Tribune to cease publication, for obvious reasons. I propose a solution: 1) Create a nonprofit entity to fund and operate the Tribune as a community resource. Establish a board of directors that reflects the diversity of the readership. 2) Dissolve the Deseret News and include a greatly expanded "Church News" as a special supplement in the Sunday Tribune. The church would save millions in operating costs, and the supplement would reach many thousands of non-LDS households. The church could publish editorials and rebuttal stories. As an active Mormon, I do not want our community to become more of a theocracy than it is, and becoming a one-LDS-paper town would be a tragedy.

Curt Burnett

South Jordan

Add a comment