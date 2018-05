How about we give a shoutout, high five or a fist bump to all the great guys out there, from a woman who has been around the block a time or two? Let's give a note of appreciation to each of you who respect, honor and treat all women with dignity and love. It has become fashionable to label men as guilty rats and brats. Nonsense. Look around at the superb husbands, grandfathers, sons, grandsons and all other males who make the world a better place. You are appreciated.

Elinor Hyde

Salt Lake City