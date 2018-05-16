SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man being held in a Venezuelan prison on Wednesday said he feared for his life as violence erupted there.

A message appeared on a Facebook page Wednesday belonging to Josh Holt, 26, of Riverton, saying that "the prison where I am at has fallen the guards are here and people are trying to break in my room and kill me. WHAT DO WE DO?"

Holt also speaks in a video posted on the page saying his life is in danger.

Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, said she had been speaking with his family and officials from the U.S. Department of State, and had learned Holt was safe.

Holt has been in the prison for roughly two years as his family and U.S. officials have called for his release, noting his health has taken several turns for the worse.

Venezuelan news media reported that political prisoners there are demanding an end to what they called torture and mistreatment of detainees, saying some inmates are minors and others are being held even though they have not been prosecuted.

Richard Blanco, a Venezuelan lawmaker, said on Twitter some were injured during what he said was a rare development at the prison. He called for more information and protection for those being held.

URGENTE me informan sobre una situación irregular en desarrollo en instalaciones del SEBIN helicoide donde se encuentran los presos políticos . Al parecer algunos heridos . Exigimos resguardo de los mismo e información de lo que está ocurriendo . pic.twitter.com/KuRSeFxMlt — Dip.Richard Blanco (@RichardBlancoOf) May 16, 2018

The U.S. Embassy in Venezuela said on Twitter it was concerned, labeling the turmoil a riot. The embassy tweeted that Venezuela's government is responsible for the safety of prisoners and will be held accountable if something happens.

Estamos muy preocupados por el motín en El Helicoide. Joshua Holt y otros ciudadanos estadounidenses están en peligro. El gobierno de Venezuela es directamente responsable por su seguridad y le haremos responsables si algo les sucede. — US Embassy, VE (@usembassyve) May 16, 2018

"The life of Joshua Holt is in danger and we call again on the government to release him for humanitarian reasons," the embassy wrote in Spanish.

Tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela have risen as President Donald Trump's administration considers further sanctions on the country, this time on oil.

In a prior Facebook post on Holt's profile Wednesday, Holt appears to make a plea for U.S. officials to secure his release, saying he just wants to go home and be with his family. He said Venezuelan intelligence officers have told him that as long as Florida Sen. Marco Rubio talks about him, he won't be released.

"They want to kill me and paint the walls with my blood. I am a political prisoner and they won't let me free. They won't give me a true trial," the message states.

Venezuelan authorities have claimed Holt was keeping guns in the home of the woman he went to the country to marry in 2016. Holt denies the charges. His family has said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time of a raid in the Caracas neighborhood where his wife's family lives.

Sen. Orrin Hatch's office in a statement Wednesday said Hatch had been speaking with Holt's family, President Donald Trump's administration and others in Venezuela.

"He remains focused on Josh's safety as we work to bring him home on humanitarian grounds," the office of the Utah Republican said.

From the Hatch Office earlier this evening on Josh Holt's situation in Venezuela. #JusticeForJosh #utpol pic.twitter.com/dqkVNINLVc — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) May 16, 2018

Love added that she is "extremely concerned" about Holt.

"It is time for the State Department to quickly produce a plan of action in order to resolve this situation once and for all. Josh and his family have suffered far too long," Love said.

Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, said she had been speaking with his family and officials from the U.S. Department of State, and had learned Holt was safe.