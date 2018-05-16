SALT LAKE CITY — Will “Roseanne” ditch the pro-Trump humor next year?

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey, in a conference call with reporters, said the show will ditch its political slant next season, according to Fox News.

Many have looked to "Roseanne" as a pro-Trump television show. After all, the show’s first episode after it was relaunched this spring included characters talking about the 2016 election results. The character Roseanne touted her support for Trump, something seen less often on TV. Roseanne Barr is a Trump supporter.

During the call, Dungey said the show's second season may move away from politics.

“I think that they’re going to stay on the path that they were on toward the end of last season, which is away from politics and toward family,” Dungey said, according to TheWrap’s report of the call.

He added, “I think that one of the things that was fresh for us with ‘Roseanne’ on the air is that it is focusing (on) a family that is in a different economic status than some of the other family comedies that are on the air.”

Barr responded to the reports, saying the media misrepresented Dungey’s words.

“ABC has been nothing but supportive to me and my show and all of our ideas. The press has misrepresented what ABC President said about our new season,” she tweeted.

ABC has been nothing but supportive to me and my show and all of our ideas. The press has misrepresented what ABC President said about our new season.

But Dungey’s words align with what co-star Sara Gilbert said about the show ditching the pro-Trump politics next season.

“It’s not about anyone’s position or a policy, it’s really about what happens to a family when there’s a political divide, which is something that I think the entire country can relate to and something we need to talk about,” Gilbert said, according to Yahoo!“With our show, it’s never about ‘doing an issue’ or ‘doing politics.’ It’s, 'How do these things affect a family unit?'”

This back-and-forth comes despite reports ABC rebooted "Roseanne" to connect with conservative viewers and Trump supporters.

ABC President Ben Sherwood told The New York Times after the show’s return episode that ABC executives had a meeting after the election to decide how they were going to reach Middle America, which felt underrepresented and led to Trump securing the White House.

“We looked at each other and said, ‘There’s a lot about this country we need to learn a lot more about here on the coasts,’” Sherwood said.

An ABC representative told Fox News the show is “definitely not” cutting out the approach to reach Middle America people.

The show’s strategy led to high opening ratings, reaching 18.1 million viewers for its debut episode.

Barr told “Good Morning America” Trump called to congratulate her on the success of the show.

“It was pretty exciting, I'll tell you that much,” Barr said during a phone call with “Good Morning America.” “They said, 'Hold please for the president of the United States of America' and (that) was about the most exciting thing ever. It was just very sweet of him to congratulate us.

“I've known him for many years and he's done a lot of nice things for me over the years,” she continued. “It was just a friendly conversation about working and television and ratings. He really understands ratings and how they measure things.”