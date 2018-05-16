When a Wisconsin nonprofit learned some seniors skip graduation because of cap and gown costs, they launched a program to donate graduation garb to low-income students, the Leader-Telegram reported.

The program, called the Cap and Gown Recycling Project, is run by the nonprofit Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association, which says its mission is to “enhance the quality of life” for local low-income families.

The program consists of collecting caps and gowns from students who have already graduated from local high schools and universities and providing them, free of cost, to those in need. Students of all incomes are welcome to the attire with no questions asked.

“If you take it, we know you need it, and that’s all that matters,” Pa Thao, executive director of HMAA, told the Leader-Telegram.

