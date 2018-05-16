SALT LAKE CITY — Fourteen food establishments in Salt Lake County have received a variance to welcome dogs to their outdoor eating areas for the 2018 season.

The restaurants include Brewhouse Pub, Campfire Lounge, Caputo's 15th and 15th, Fisher Brewing Co., Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria, Pig and a Jelly Jar (both locations), Prohibition, Proper Burger Co., Squatters and Taqueria 27 (all four locations).

As the summer dining season continues, county health officials expect additional establishments to apply for the variance; by the end of patio dining season last year, 16 establishments had received the variance.

The variance applies only to dogs, not other animals, and does not affect qualifying ADA service dogs in any way. Emotional support animals, comfort animals, companion animals and therapy animals are not considered service animals under the law.

To receive approval, dog-friendly food-service businesses need to submit a special processes safety plan, pay an application fee of $315 (which covers the staff time necessary to review the safety plan and conduct an on-site inspection of the patio), and agree to a few simple rules:

• Establishment must post signs that notify patrons that dogs may be on the premises

• The patio must have an outdoor entrance so dogs don’t have to go through an interior dining area, and there must be self-closing doors between the patio and interior area

• The patio must be cleaned with animal-friendly chemicals at the beginning of each shift, or every six hours if the business does not have defined shifts

• Any “accidents” must be cleaned and the area sanitized within 5 minutes

• Wait staff and other restaurant food-handlers may not touch any dog

• Dogs must remain on-leash, and they must have collars with current license and rabies tag

• Dogs may not be on tables or chairs

• Dogs should be given water in a disposable container, but may not eat food (including dog food or treats)

• Dogs may not have contact with any dishes or utensils

The variance is good for one year and establishments in good standing may renew it in subsequent years for a $100 fee.

Food service establishments interested in applying for the variance should contact the Salt Lake County Health Department Food Protection Bureau at 385-468-3845.