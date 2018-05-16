RIVERTON — The city is seeking applicants for several new volunteer committees covering community events, economic development, emergency preparedness, and parks, recreation and trails.

Each committee, consisting of seven voting members who will meet at least quarterly, will play a role in advising the mayor and other leaders in the key areas.

Appointments will be made by the mayor with the advice and consent of the City Council. Those interested in learning more or applying can visit rivertoncity.com/committees. The application deadline is Friday, June 15.