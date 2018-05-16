One of Israel’s most popular soccer clubs just named itself after President Donald Trump.

The club will now be known as Beitar “Trump” Jerusalem.

The name change came after Trump decided to relocate the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

In a Facebook post announcing the change, the club said it changed its name to pay homage to Trump’s “courageous move.”

"For 70 years has Jerusalem been awaiting international recognition until President Donald Trump, in a courageous move, recognized Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel. President Trump has shown courage and true love of the Israeli people and their capital,” the club said in its Facebook announcement. "The football club Beitar Jerusalem, one of the most prominent symbols of the city, are happy to honor the President for his love and support with a gesture of our own."

70 שנה המתינה ירושלים להכרה בינלאומית, עד שהנשיא דונלד טראמפ החליט לעשות מעשה והכיר בה כבירת הנצח של עם ישראל. הנשיא... Posted by ‎מועדון הכדורגל בית"ר ירושלים - F.C. Beitar Jerusalem‎ on Sunday, May 13, 2018

It’s unclear if the name is permanent, per The Guardian.

The six-time champion of the Israel Premier League has been linked to controversies in the past, according to CNN.

Specifically, the team’s hardcore fans, called “La Familia,” will sometimes “chant anti-Arab and anti-Muslim slogans during matches, for which the team has previously been penalized,” CNN reported.

The club’s office was lit on fire when it signed two Muslim players in 2013, CNN reported.