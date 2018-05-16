Ryan Seacrest had an awkward moment with Katy Perry in front of millions of Americans (and he didn't know about it).

As CNN reported, “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest walked over to speak to “Idol” judge Katy Perry during Sunday night’s episode without realizing he was on live TV.

“Your mom’s pretty,” Seacrest told Perry, tapping a pen in front of her and her co-judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryant.

Perry, who clearly knew they were back on air, laughed at Seacret’s joke.

"My mom? Well, I hope the apple doesn't fall far from the tree," she said.

"It doesn't. You are too," Seacrest said back. "But you're not a mom."

“Not yet,” Perry responded.

And that led to Seacrest saying, “Do you want to talk about it?”

Perry quipped, "Is this real TV? Are we professionals?"

Seacrest then noticed he was back on TV. He composed himself and jumped back into the live show.

According to the New York Post, social media had mixed reactions to the moment, with some calling the scene “uncomfortable," and others saying it was a joking moment between Seacrest and Perry. Some saw this as Seacrest hitting on and flirting with Perry.

Seacrest was previously accused of sexual misconduct. A former stylist came forward and said he acted inappropriately toward her while working at E! News.

Seacrest released a statement disputing the claims.

"Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her," the statement said, according to Deadline. "If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry.”