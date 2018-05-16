OREM — Summertime is the ideal time to kick back and read a good book, and the Orem Library, the American Library Association and PBS have a few suggestions — 100 of them to be exact.

The library is one of 50 nationwide to receive a $2,000 grant from PBS and the library association to host programs around “The Great American Read,” an eight-part television series and multiplatform initiative that celebrates the joy of reading.

“The Great American Read,” which premieres Tuesday at 7 p.m. MDT on KUED Ch. 7, aims to engage audiences with a list of 100 diverse books, encouraging audiences to read the books, vote from the list of 100 and share their personal connections to the titles.

The episode will kick off a summer of reading and voting. In the fall, seven new episodes will air featuring appearances by celebrities, athletes, experts, authors and everyday Americans advocating for their favorite book, culminating with a finale that reveals America’s best-loved novel as chosen by the American public.

For its part, the Orem Library, 58 N. State, will hold a Great American Read kickoff party next Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature a panel of guests, including Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, Orem Mayor Richard Brunst, “Studio C” comedians Tori Pence and Adam Berg, and authors Sarah Eden and Josie Killpack. Dates for future events, such as a Civil War Ball, an art contest, film screenings, author visits and other activities will be announced later.

In addition to the grant, the Orem Public Library will receive a DVD collection of the series with public performance rights; a hardcover copy of the companion book, “The Great American Read: The Book of Books”; and other resources. Selected libraries will also have the opportunity to host “sneak peek” screenings of the series premiere and five theme episodes before they are broadcast to the public.