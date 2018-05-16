SALT LAKE CITY — Students at two Utah middle schools and an elementary school will have the chance to hit the gym a more frequently thanks to the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils program.

The schools — Clayton Middle School in Salt Lake City, Eagle View Elementary in Roosevelt and Bear River Middle School in Garland, Box Elder County — have been selected to each receive a $100,000 Don’t Quit! fitness center.

Each fitness center, equipped by TuffStuff Fitness International, will be financed through public/private partnerships with companies like the Coca-Cola Co., Amerigroup Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike. The centers will not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding.

In announcing the winning schools Tuesday, Gov. Gary Herbert and foundation chairman Jake Steinfeld praised the schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit.

The Don’t Quit! program — now featured in Kansas, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah — will make its way into all 50 states in the coming years in an effort to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.

These state-of-the-art fitness centers will be unveiled during ribbon-cutting ceremonies this fall.

For more information about the foundation, visit natgovfit.org.