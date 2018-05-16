For a brief moment, United Airlines cut the vine on tomato juice. But the company has since reversed its decision.

According to SF Gate, United Airlines passengers reacted negatively after they discovered the airline recently removed some drinks from its menu, including tomato juice, Sprite Zero and a handful of alcoholic beverages, like Jim Beam.

The airline dropped the drinks to streamline its services to flights under four hours, according to CNBC.

Tomato juice was replaced with a bloody mary mix for those wanting to make the alcoholic beverages. Those who wanted to drink tomato juice on its own, however, were left high and dry.

An insider told CNBC the change came as United faced backlash over a number of incidents earlier this year.

But passengers didn’t want to say goodbye to the vegetable drink. As Mashable reported, a slew of United passenger tweeted out on social media in support of the drink.

No Tomato Juice on a plane??????!!!!! What are you doing United Airlines???? Everyone knows tomato juice is so much better in the air!!!! @united pic.twitter.com/J4YN6C0nmi — Jaime Pulfer (@Pulfer680News) May 10, 2018

Seriously @united, you are ditching tomato juice on your flights??? I’ve always been a united guy and will book based on price, but if your price is equal to your competitor, the airline serving the tomato juice will get my business! #Mottsorbust — Jason Chase (@chasing_jason) May 9, 2018

United Airlines is removing tomato juice from its on-board menu and many flyers are angry. Turns out that its more popular in the air than on the ground. More tomato juice is served in-flight than beer. Changes in air pressure making sweet and salty tomato juice taste better. pic.twitter.com/xRrMX7Qsoq — Richard Southern (@richard680news) May 10, 2018

Hey @united! Dont you know your body craves salt at higher altitudes??#UnitedAirlines must keep tomato juice!!! — Dennis Menis (@travelconfidant) May 13, 2018

United Airlines heard the complaints, though, and decided to bring the drink back.

You say tomato. We say, we hear you. Tomato juice is here to stay. #letscallthewholethingoff https://t.co/R6QskrYE8i — United Airlines (@united) May 10, 2018

"We want our customers to know that we value and appreciate them and that we're listening," the airline told SF Gate in a statement. "Our customers told us that they were not happy about the removal of tomato juice so we're bringing it back onboard as part of our complimentary beverage offering."

