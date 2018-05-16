SALT LAKE CITY — McDonald’s and its independent franchisees are gearing up to hire approximately 2,500 employees in Utah as summer gets underway.

That's good news for job seekers who are also interested in pursuing an education since McDonald’s recently announced it is allocating $150 million over five years to its global Archways to Opportunity education program. The company is lowering eligibility requirements from nine months to 90 days of employment and dropping weekly shift minimums from 20 hours to 15 hours, making new summer restaurant employees eligible for the program by the end of the season.

According to a statement from the company, the investment will provide almost 400,000 employees in the U.S. with an opportunity to earn a high school diploma, receive upfront tuition assistance for college courses, access academic advising courses and learn English as a second language.

Additionally, eligible workers will have access to $2,500 per year in tuition assistance, up from $700 per year, and eligible managers will have access to $3,000 per year, up from $1,050 per year.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply.