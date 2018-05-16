SALT LAKE CITY — We now have the first teaser trailer for the seventh season of “Last Man Standing.”

Last Friday, Fox announced it will be bringing back Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing” this fall after ABC abruptly canceled the show last year.

And on Tuesday, the network unveiled the show’s seventh season teaser, which combines old clips of the show.

The show fans loved. The characters they missed. Watch the official teaser for #LastManStanding, coming to @FOXTV this fall. pic.twitter.com/ZAXAACEJd1 — Last Man Standing (@LastManStanding) May 14, 2018

Allen also shared the post on Twitter, saying, “Just a teaser for you. Looking forward to this fall.”

Allen said in a statement last week that he is excited for the show to return.

“Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from FOX that it’s time to get back out on that diamond — hell yes, I’m excited,” he said in a statement, according to Variety.

He added, “When I heard the offer to create more episodes of ‘Last Man Standing,’ I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out. It’s the fans! I could not be more grateful for the fans who wrote petitions and kept up the passion and incredible support for the show. And a fist pump, ouch, for Dana Walden and Gary Newman at Fox for not only listening to the fans, but for making the bold move to bring ‘Last Man Standing’ back. I’m sure audiences will be curious to see what we look like after all these years. Oh, has it only been one year? Well, just goes to show you — a lot can happen in a year.”

“Last Man Standing” will run on Fox in the fall on Friday nights at 8 p.m. It will join “The Cool Kids” and “Hell’s Kitchen” for that night’s lineup.

Fans pushed hard for the show to return, according to the Deseret News. 20th Century Fox attempted to sell it to a new network for months (CMT was an early front-runner) until Fox, the network, decided to pick it up.