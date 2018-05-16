SOUTH JORDAN — South Jordan police had one juvenile in custody Wednesday and were expected to arrest another soon in connection with the theft of two guns and ammunition from a sporting goods store.

On Saturday, two teens walked into Sportsman's Warehouse, 10462 S. River Heights Drive, about 6 p.m. and went to the gun storage area.

"The two suspects took one handgun each and concealed them in their clothing. Prior to leaving the store with the concealed firearms, one of the suspects stole handgun ammunition," according to a statement from South Jordan police.

The theft was discovered and reported on Tuesday after employees checked inventory and then reviewed store surveillance video. After posting high-quality surveillance pictures of the two boys on social media on Wednesday, police announced a few hours later that they had been identified.

South Jordan Police Lt. Matt Pennington said the two are seventh- and 10th-grade students at the American International School of Utah, 4998 S. Galleria Drive (360 West), a charter school in Murray. Neither student was at school on Wednesday, he said.

But according to a statement from school, it was one of the administrators who recognized the boys from the pictures posted on social media and called police.

"We also contacted Murray police who sent over multiple officers to assist with the situation," according to a statement from the school, which was also read in a recorded call to parents of the school.

Classes continued as normal. And although the school was not on lockdown, classes were required to be held inside, school officials said.

The school resource officer and administrators were advised to be on the lookout should the students show up, according to Pennington. He said one of the boys was at school earlier in the week, but the other had not been to school for a while.

Whether the students had planned on the bringing the guns to school or using them there was unknown Wednesday.

Pennington said it was "concerning" to police that two teenage boys could walk into the store and seemingly steal two guns without being noticed. Pennington said detectives plan a follow-up investigation with Sportsman's Warehouse.

The 10th-grader was arrested at his house soon after being identified, Pennington said. Detectives were in contact with the parents of the seventh-grader who were arranging a surrender.

As of 12:30 p.m. none of the missing weapons had been recovered.

This story will be updated throughout the day as additional details become available.