Here’s a look at the news for May 16.

MUST-READ NEWS THIS MORNING:

Safety concerns exist for Road Home shelters

A new state audit released Tuesday identified significant safety issues for the downtown Salt Lake and Midvale Road Home homeless shelters, according to the Deseret News.

The audit said the concerns are "largely due to a lax enforcement of the rules and procedures designed to prevent drug use and to provide a secure environment.”

Beginning in January, the audit took note of "troubling allegations regarding drug use, safety concerns, poor health conditions and mismanagement at the downtown shelter."

"We have serious concerns about the health and safety of the residents at both emergency shelters," the report concluded.

Utes to play Kentucky over next two seasons

The University of Utah will reportedly face the powerful University of Kentucky over the next two seasons, the Deseret News reported.

The Utes and the Wildcats will meet at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, next season. Then, two seasons from now, they will meet at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

More schedule announcements came Tuesday, including an in-state matchup between Utah and BYU on Dec. 8 at Vivint Arena.

The Utes will also face Missouri and join an eight-team field in the Wooden Legacy Tournament in November.

Utah teen dies in ‘heartbreaking’ crash

A Utah teen girl was killed early Tuesday in a heartbreaking head-on collision, according to the Deseret News.

Three others were injured in the accident. An 18-year-old man was arrested after a night of joyriding led to the crash.

"We're trying to put it all together. But from what it sounds like, it may have been some teenagers joyriding. Alcohol may be a factor in this. That's under investigation," said Unified Police detective Chuck Malm. "This is just kids, teens, making some really poor choices."

Malm said the crash was “heartbreaking” and “preventable.”

"This is senseless. This is one of those things that is completely, 100 percent preventable," he said.

Utah lawmakers likely to delay UTA name change

Utah lawmakers will likely announce Wednesday a plan to delay the Utah Transit Authority’s controversial name change, according to the Deseret News.

Sponsors of the legislation that approved the name change will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

"Clearly there's not the will to go forward with the name change based on the current information that we have and the current board," the House sponsor of SB136, Rep. Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, said.

UTA Board Chairman Greg Bell told the Deseret News he has heard lawmakers "would like to study the name change in the (Legislature's transportation) task force in the coming year."

