SALT LAKE CITY — Arts, music and lots and lots volunteers.

With something to satisfy every taste — from music acts to performing arts to fine art to film — the 2018 Utah Arts Festival offers plenty to do and plenty of opportunity to lend a hand.

Organizers of the 42nd Utah Arts Festival are looking for volunteers to join a team of more than 1,000 people to help during the 2018 festival, held June 21-24 at Salt Lake City's Library Square. Utah Arts Festival volunteers, some of whom have been working at the festival for more than 30 years, help coordinate and facilitate activities every year.

This year, the festival is looking for volunteers to help in the arts and technology area as workshop assistants, work as Fear No Film attendants, assist the setup and takedown crew, and act as beverage servers and face painters, according to a press release. While children as young as 12 can volunteer for certain booths and activities, there are age restrictions for some volunteer positions. Festival organizers encourage families and groups to sign up together “for a rewarding volunteer experience,” according to the press release.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Desarae Lee in booth 157 works to get set up for the 2017 Utah Arts Festival. Festival organizers are still looking for volunteers for this year's festival in June.

More information about volunteer opportunities with the Utah Arts Festival can be found at uaf.org/volunteers.

And as volunteers and patrons fill Library Square, a wide range of sounds will fill the air.

The festival offers six different stages that will feature performances by "musicians with international reputations as well as some of the best known and critically acclaimed Utah artists," according to a press release.

"They represent many genre-crossing styles, including blues, reggae, jazz, New American standards, Motown, classic jam rock ‘n’ roll, soul, bluegrass, funk, Celtic Americana and more," the press release states.

Headliners will take to the stages beginning the first night of the festival with the Green Leefs, a reggae band that "infuses a West Coast/roots reggae feel with classic hip-hop and R&B style," according to Utah Arts Festival's website.

If reggae isn't your thing, Thursday night will also feature "The Sounds of Motown," an homage to Motown artists such as Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder — right down to the costumes and choreography.

Utah Arts Festival Vocalist Niki J. Crawford will performed at the 2017 Utah Arts Festival. This year's music headliners include The Green Leefs, Osmond Chapman Orchestra and Celtic Americana band Swagger.

Friday night's headliners are Talia Keys & the Love and the Osmond Chapman Orchestra. Keys is a Salt Lake City native and a "musical powerhouse" whose brand of music is "soul-funk-rock 'n' roll," according to Utah Arts Festival's website. Her performance will be followed by the Osmond Chapman Orchestra, a 20-piece band led by Donny Osmond's nephew David and saxophonist Caleb Chapman, who has performed with Neon Trees.

Saturday night will kick off with Utah-based Grateful Dead tribute band Mokie and end as a night of blues with performances by Guy Davis, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley.

The festival will close Sunday night with shows by the Salt Lake City Saxophone Summit and the Celtic Americana band Swagger, a high-energy band that celebrates Irish-American culture.

For an extra fee, festivalgoers can have access to additional music acts with the new Arts Fest Amplified. This concert series includes English indie rock band Gomez, hip-hop artists DJ A-Trak and People Under the Stairs, and rock band St. Paul and the Broken Bones. Tickets are $25 and include same-day festival admission. More information can be found at artsfestamplified.com.