OGDEN — The publisher of the Provo Daily Herald has been named the publisher of the Standard-Examiner in Ogden.

Michael Christman, the regional publisher of Ogden Newspapers of Utah, announced Rhett Long's appointment Monday. West Virginia-based Ogden Newspapers took over as the owner of the Standard-Examiner that same day.

The Standard-Examiner reports Long is a Utah native and the former publisher and president of The Spectrum in St. George and Spectrum Media. He also oversaw the Daily News in Cedar City and the Desert Valley Times in Mesquite, Nevada.

Long says he is committed to community journalism and is excited about the opportunity at the Standard-Examiner.

The paper was recently sold by Sandusky Newspaper Group and 29 employees were laid off last week.