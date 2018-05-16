SALT LAKE CITY — Walt Disney World Resort in Florida is offering a slew of deals for first responders and emergency personnel.

The resort announced Tuesday that police officers, firefighters, EMTs, doctors, nurses and 911 dispatchers can receive a special “First Responders' Rate” for the seven Disney Springs Resort area hotels at Walt Disney World.

The deal is good for stays from May 28 to Sept. 15.

According to a press release, “the special room rates provide the opportunity to take in the many exceptional new offerings at the Walt Disney World Resort this summer.”

Each of the seven hotels has different flat rates:

Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista — rates from $82 per room, per night

B Resort & Spa — rates from $89 per room, per night

Holiday Inn Orlando — rates from $99 per room, per night

Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista — rates from $111 per room, per night

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando — rates from $125 per room, per night

Western Lake Buena Vista — rates from $125.99 per room, per night

Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace — rates from $147 per room, per night

The hotels are within walking distance of Disney Springs and are about a 30-minute ride away from the Walt Disney World theme parks.

Those staying at one of the hotels through Dec. 31 can take advantage of the extra Magic Hours promotion, which allows customers more time to see some famous sights, like Animal Kingdom and the World of Avatar. A full calendar of extra magic hour opportunities can be found here.

Disney announced discount information for military families for Disney World and Disneyland parks earlier this year as well.

Attendees are encouraged to visit a slew of new parks, including Toy Story Land, which opens on June 30 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. There’s also an opportunity to visit the Incredible Tomorrowland Expo, which includes popular “The Incredibles” characters like Mr. and Mrs. Incredible and Frozone, from May 25 to Sept. 3.

Other big events include the “Guardians of the Galaxy — Awesome Mix Live!” concert series from June 9 to Aug. 19 at Epcot and the 20th anniversary of Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park.