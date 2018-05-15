LAYTON — A vehicle that continued to drive recklessly on I-15 after a short police chase in Syracuse ended up hitting a semitrailer early Tuesday.

"Tried to pass traffic on the right. Lost control. Came back into the lanes of travel and hit a semi that had three trailers," said Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Todd Royce.

The third trailer tipped over, blocking part of I-15 for most of the Tuesday morning commute.

Four people were in the vehicle. All of them had warrants out for their arrests, Royce said. One was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries, he said. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle, Marcus Anthony Zavala, 24, of West Valley City, was booked into the Davis County Jail for investigation of failing to stop for police, not having a driver's license and no registration, in addition to his warrant.

The incident began just after 6 a.m. when a Syracuse police officer responded to a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Wal-Mart, according to a Davis County Jail report.

"I ran the vehicle's license plate and noticed multiple arrest warrants were attached to the vehicle," the officer wrote in his report.

Following a short chase, the officer terminated his pursuit due to public safety, the report states.

While the officer was running the warrants on his laptop, "I then heard on the radio that dispatch was advised that the vehicle involved in my evade had been involved in an accident, on southbound I-15 just south of the Layton Parkway on-ramp, where the vehicle had caused a semi truck to rollover," the report states.

After Zavala was checked out at a local hospital, he was booked into jail.