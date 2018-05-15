SALT LAKE CITY — American Airlines announced Tuesday certain support animals will no longer be accepted on flights.

The airline released a new list of prohibited animals after a year of people bringing various support animals aboard flights.

The new list of barred animals includes spiders, hedgehogs, goats and snakes.

"We support the rights of customers, from veterans to people with disabilities, with legitimate needs for a trained service or support animal," American Airlines said in a press release, according to CNN Money. "Unfortunately, untrained animals can lead to safety issues for our team, our customers and working dogs onboard our aircraft."

The full list includes:

Amphibians

Ferrets

Goats

Hedgehogs

Insects

Reptiles

Rodents

Snakes

Spiders

Sugar gliders

Non-household birds (game birds, waterfowl, birds of prey)

Animals with tusks, horns and hooves

Dirty animals with odors.

According to The Huffington Post, American Airlines saw a 40 percent climb in passengers bringing support animals onboard. Delta and United both saw similar rises in such passengers.

“At American, we want to have policies and procedures in place that protect our team members and our customers who have a real need for a trained service or support animal,” American said in a statement.

The changes begin on June 1.

The airline will now require 48 hours notice of the support animal, along with proper documents. The airline must have the option to contact a medical professional to confirm the person’s support needs.

Back in January, United Airlines denied a woman’s “emotional support peacock” from boarding a flight to Newark Liberty International Airport, the Deseret News reported.

An unidentified woman bought a second plane ticket for her peacock, which, she said, supports her emotionally. United said she couldn’t bring the bird on the flight.

"This animal did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size. We explained this to the customers on three separate occasions before they arrived at the airport," United said in a statement, according to Fox News.

Since then, both United and Delta require passengers to sign a form that their animal will be well-behaved. They also need a signature from a doctor to confirm that the animal is needed for emotional support.