SALT LAKE CITY — Experts advise caution when trying to tinker with your genes on your own.

According to The New York Times, plenty of people have attempted to take “gene editing into their own hands.” Cheap equipment and easy-to-understand instructions have made it easier for nonresearchers to try gene editing.

Keoni Gandall is one such biohacker who attempted to clone DNA and make some genomes at his home.

He said he hopes there's open access to technology because “future biotech discoveries may come from the least expected minds,” according to the Times.

But Gandall warns against attempting gene editing on your own.

“Even I would tell you, the level of DNA synthesis regulation, it simply isn’t good enough,” Gandall said. “These regulations aren’t going to work when everything is decentralized — when everybody has a DNA synthesizer on their smartphone.”

His biggest concern — someone using the technology to build a bioweapon.

Read more at The New York Times.