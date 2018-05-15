Deb Schuring and her husband, Mike, from Pella, Iowa, are currently fostering their 100th baby, the Des Moines Register reported.

The Schurings lost their first daughter the day she was born in 1982. Their son was born exactly a year later, but died after three days. Both babies were born three months premature.

Eventually, after surgery and infertility treatments, Schuring gave birth to two healthy children. Motivated by their experience, the Schurings started fostering babies in 1995.

“We understand the heart and desperation of people who want a family so badly and wonder if they will ever be able to have one,” Deb Schuring said.

According to the Des Moines Register, the Schurings typically foster babies for a short time until they find long-term care. Although they’re starting to “wind down” and foster fewer babies, they recently took in their 100th foster baby.

