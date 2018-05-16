I attended the Hall & Oates/Train concert on May 8. I was upset by Court Mann's review of Train's performance. "The way I see it, they aren't worth the time it takes to type the sentence," he wrote. Court started the article with a couple of paragraphs about his time in a band. Parroting his own disrespectful tone, "That was not worth the time it took to type those sentences."

Mr. Mann's objectivity and credentials are in question, as far as I'm concerned. Seems he just wants to jump on the "bash Train" bandwagon. Patrick Monahan has a terrific voice. Train has sold 30 million tracks worldwide and Hall & Oates thinks enough of them to tour and collaborate with them.

As they say, "The easiest thing in the world is to be a critic."

Ron Harris

Alpine