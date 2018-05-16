Have you ever started your day without breakfast and maybe dinner the night before? It makes for a hard day at work or school. As a pediatrician, when I talk to families about eating healthy, it is really hard when they don't have enough food. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (formerly food stamps) is a godsend and a necessity to help make ends meet for too many families.

Congress is looking at cuts to this much-needed program in the new farm bill, including increasing work requirements for families receiving assistance. The vast majority of recipients who can work already do, and many work more than one job. The problem is not wanting to work, but finding jobs that pay enough to live on. Over half of fast-food employees' families are enrolled in at least one assistance program.

Assistance programs make food more reliable for families barely scraping by. Taking food from people will not get them jobs. It's easier for adults to work when they have food, just as it's easier for kids to do well in school if they have food. Nearly one in five kids goes hungry currently.

Tell our members of Congress to stop taking from people in need. Instead, we must do more to help them. Call our congressional representatives and let them know to fund food assistance programs and oppose any cuts to programs for those in need.

Ellie Brownstein

Salt Lake City