Recently, I completed a four-hour safe driving course sponsored by AARP. Considering the universal effort to have no motor vehicle fatalities, I question why our government leaders did away with routine vehicle inspections. The integrity of machinery (the vehicle) should be part of the equation to assure safety to humans and property. Periodic vehicle inspections should be mandatory, not just voluntary. These should be conditional along with vehicle registration. This helps the integrity of roads and the environment (part of the safety equation) our government oversees.

Additionally, the integrity of operators (drivers) should be part of the equation of ensuring safety. Likewise, periodic driver performance evaluation should also be mandatory. This should include meaningful education as well as safety demonstrations. Personal integrity should also consider the health and well-being of the operators.

Elmary Davidson

Layton