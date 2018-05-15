I enjoyed reading Boyd Matheson's May 10 article "Because she is a mother," but was disappointed when I read a headline two days later on the front page that read: "Mom juggles family, business while earning degree." It was patronizing, if you ask me.

Would you run a headline that says "Dad juggles family, business while earning degree"? Why is it expected that a mother is "juggling" all these things? It conjures up an image of her with all these balls in the air going at once, or for shame, sometimes dropping one.

It is not about juggling. She simply found a way to work on one thing at a time. She states: "When I was home, I was 'home' and weekends belonged to the kids" and so on. She masterfully organized her time and was clear on her goals. She impressively coordinated with family, friends and classmates who also had children. So they took care of each other's children while they each attended classes.

The term "juggling" demeans motherhood. I'm no journalist, but if I'm going to criticize something, I know I must offer up an alternative. Here's a new headline: "Mom masterfully earns her law degree."

Calene Van Noy

Kaysville