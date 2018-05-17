I was riding in the car with my grandpa a few days ago when we were almost hit multiple times by other drivers.

I had an idea that when drivers apply to get a driver's license, it would be a good idea if they had to have a camera or some sort of surveillance device in their car for six months to a year to monitor how they are driving safely and how they follow the law. Then they could receive their driver's license.

Some people might not like the idea because of privacy concerns. But I think it's a good idea that should be considered and that our lawmakers should also consider.

Jeret Christiansen

Brigham City