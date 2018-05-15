SALT LAKE CITY — CenturyLink Inc. has awarded $47,000 to teachers at 11 Utah schools through the Clark M. Williams Foundation’s Teacher and Technology grant program.

The program, which began in 2008, awards grants of up to $5,000 to schools in CenturyLink’s local service areas on behalf of teachers who have developed specific plans to innovatively implement technology in their classrooms.

Local grantees include:

• Cedar Middle School, Cedar City, $2,526.20 to fund a 3D approach to physics.

• Wasatch Elementary, Clearfield, $3,050 to help fund the purchase of The Walking Classroom Program where students go for a walk and learn skills by listening to podcasts on a Playaway.

• Mountain View Elementary School, Layton, $5,000 for Chromebooks, Ozo Bots and solar panels to help teach science, technology, engineering and mathematics concepts.

• Fox Hollow Elementary, Lehi, $4,600.03 for Osmo Genius kits and iPads

• Ben Lomond High School, Ogden, $4,254.79 to purchase Kindles for physics.

• Riverdale Elementary School, Riverdale, $4,997.39, for a DoBot Magician V2.0 Educational multiuse robotic arm.

• Midland Elementary School, Roy, $5,000 for Chromebooks and software called Flipgrid.

• Diamond Ridge High School, Sandy, $4,895 to fund the purchase of iPads Pros 10.5, Apple Pencils and the app Procreate.

• Jordan High School, Sandy, $1,417.50 to purchase a color laser printer capable of printing 11x17 posters; and $3,619.30 ti fibbed a fraud protection and education project.

• Coral Cliffs Elementary, St. George, $4,991.75 to purchase virtual reality equipment.

• Desert Hills High School, St. George, $3,145 to purchase a reading rich program through the use of Chromebooks and the Lexia reading program.