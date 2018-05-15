SALT LAKE CITY — Fox TV CEO Dana Walden said the “Roseanne” reboot really did inspire the revival of “Last Man Standing.”

Walden said the show’s success proved to them there was a market for conservative comedies.

"Obviously everyone took a good hard look at the performance of (that show)," said Walden, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "It certainly did remind us that we have a huge comedy star in Tim Allen."

Last Friday, Fox Broadcasting announced a series order for “Last Man Standing,” which ran for six seasons on ABC before it was canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

Reviving “Last Man Standing” always seemed to be in the stars. 20th Century Fox, which owns rights to the show and licensed it to ABC, searched for a new home, coming close to reviving it on the country music-based CMT network. Negotiations broke down over licensing fee costs, however.

Fox previously thought about bringing back the show, too. But Fox TV Group chairman and CEO Gary Newman and Walden said the show didn’t have the right companion, which is why they passed on reviving it last year, THR reported.

Now, though, the network developed a multicamera comedy called “The Cool Kids” to fit alongside the show.

“’Last Man Standing’ ended too soon and the outcry from the fans has been deafening,” Walden and Newman said, according to Variety. “We’ve wanted to put the show back together since its final taping a year ago, and Tim never gave up hope either. Thanks to its millions of devoted viewers and the irrepressible Tim Allen, we haven’t seen the last of ‘Last Man Standing.’”

Many blamed ABC’s initial canceling of “Last Man Standing” on the network’s liberal bias.

Fans lobbied to bring back to show after the success of “Roseanne” — which stars Roseanne Barr, a supporter of President Donald Trump, and whose main character is a Trump supporter.

In fact, Allen agreed with fans at the time.

"The support from all the fans to bring back 'Last Man Standing' is truly overwhelming to me and so appreciated," Allen told Fox News. "I, along with the talented writers, wonderful crew and terrific actors, would definitely entertain the idea of bringing the show back as there is so much gas left in the tank, more to be said, and laughs to be had."

Walden and Newman said politics had little to do with the show’s initial cancellation.

“When pressed, Newman suggested star Allen’s right-leaning politics posed no concern from a promotional standpoint, and added that he believed the series' demise on ABC had more to do with vertical integration than it did politics,” according to THR.