OGDEN — Weber State University’s early childhood education program has been granted accreditation by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

“NAEYC is the gold standard of accreditation, so meeting those standards demonstrates the high quality of Weber State’s early childhood education,” Wei Qiu, child and family studies associate professor, said in a statement. “It wasn’t just faculty working on accreditation. It was students, community members, all stakeholders working together as a team to make this happen.”

Following a rigorous two-year application and review process, WSU was one of 12 schools in the country granted first-time accreditation by the organization in a pilot group of early childhood bachelor’s programs. According the university, WSU is the only program in the state to win accreditation.

Accredited programs must show their students meet seven broad criteria, including promoting child development and learning; building family and community relationships; creating meaningful curriculum; and receiving practical experience.

Weber State educates approximately 200 early childhood/early childhood education majors each year. The accreditation will remain in place for seven years with reviews annually to make sure the program retains its standards and quality.