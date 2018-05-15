LOGAN — Longtime Utah State University professor and administrator Jagath Kaluarachchi has been selected as the new dean of the College of Engineering.

Kaluarachchi, who has served as the college’s interim dean since July 2016, will officially step into a permanent role on July 1.

Kaluarachchi initially joined the engineering faculty at USU in 1991. He served as an associate dean from 2007-12, as senior associate dean from 2012-16 and head of the biological engineering department from 2014-16.

A native of Sri Lanka, Kaluarachchi received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Moratuwa, Sri Lanka, and later earned a master’s in civil engineering with an emphasis in hydrology from the University of Hong Kong. Kaluarachchi completed his doctorate work at Virginia Tech in 1988 in environmental sciences and engineering with an emphasis on subsurface hydrology and contaminant transport.

Kaluarachchi was an assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at USU from 1991-95, an associate professor from 1995-2001 and has served as a professor since 2001. He also spent time as a visiting professor at the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich.

A licensed professional engineer in Utah, Kaluarachchi has conducted many international development projects involving water management in arid regions, including Ethiopia, Ghana, Iraq, Jordan, Palestine and Sri Lanka.