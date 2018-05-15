HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — The Utah Department of Transportation has moved up the opening of state Route 39, the Monte Cristo Highway, by several days.

The road will open from milepost 37, the Ant Flat parking lot east of Huntsville, to milepost 56 near Woodruff in Rich County at 1 p.m. Saturday. The remainder of this route is open year-round.

The opening is being delayed until 1 p.m. Saturday to allow for the completion of the Ogden Marathon, which will use a large portion of the road throughout the morning.

This section of the Monte Cristo Highway is closed for the winter months between the points each season due to motorist safety concerns and the prohibitive cost of keeping it open to winter traffic.