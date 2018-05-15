SALT LAKE CITY — A new WalletHub report ranked Salt Lake City as the best city to start a career.

Salt Lake City topped the list ahead of Orlando; Atlanta; Charleston, South Carolina; and Tempe, Arizona.

West Valley City ranked No. 31 on the list.

Santa Clarita, California, was ranked as the worst of 182 cities surveyed to begin a career. Shreveport, Louisiana; Oxnard, California; Hialeah, Florida; and Newark, New Jersey, also ranked among the bottom five.

Salt Lake City had the fourth most entry-level jobs per 100,000 working age population, according to the study.

The report compared 182 U.S. cities on 27 factors related to career growth, including such factors as entry-level jobs, monthly average starting salary and housing affordability.

The Beehive State also ranked No. 1 under the “quality of life” ranking, which included ranking categories for median annual income, commute time, family friendliness and average length of the workweek.

Salt Lake City ranked third under the “professional opportunities rank,” which measured cities' economic mobility, workforce diversity, unemployment rate and availability of entry-level jobs.

WalletHub used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Sharecare, Indeed.com, Glassdoor and many others.

Salt Lake City topped the same list last year, according to the Deseret News. Orlando similarly ranked as the second-best city. Austin, Texas, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, also made the top five last year.

In 2017, the Beehive State capital ranked No. 1 in both “quality of life” and “professional opportunities.”

In April 2017, Salt Lake ranked as the sixth-best city for college graduates in a report from ZipRecruiter, a nationwide job recruitment website. The Beehive State’s capital city ranked ahead of both Boston and San Francisco in that report.