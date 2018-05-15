SALT LAKE CITY — Experts told MarketWatch you should have a certain amount of money saved up before you hit your 30th birthday.

Investment firm Fidelity Investments told MarketWatch that Americans should have a year’s salary saved up by age 30.

By 35, you should have twice your salary saved, the firm said.

Currently, the median retirement savings for a 30-year-old worker stood around $45,000.

MarketWatch acknowledged the expert advice doesn’t align with reality.

“The problem? Not everyone is saving — or can save — that much toward retirement,” according to the MarketWatch article. “Either they’re living paycheck to paycheck, don’t know about the accounts available to them or simply aren’t thinking about the amount of money they’ll need in their futures. Only a third of Americans are saving money in an employer-sponsored or tax-deferred retirement account, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.”

Such problems as student debt, rising housing prices and wedding costs have derailed today’s millennial generation from saving for the future.

Alexander Rupert, assistant portfolio manager at Laurel Tree Advisors, told MarketWatch the balance between spending and saving is important.

“It’s important to be saving for retirement while doing all these things at the same time,” he said.

This advice comes as Northwestern Mutual’s 2018 Planning & Progress Study shared that 78 percent of Americans feel “extremely” or “somewhat” concerned about not saving enough money.

In fact, 66 percent of respondents believe they’ll outlive their savings.

The study found 21 percent of Americans have no savings for the future, while 10 percent have less than $5,000 tucked away.

On average, Americans have $84,821 in retirement savings, which CNBC called “far from enough.”

Rebekah Barsch, vice president of planning for Northwestern Mutual, told CNBC it’s never too late to start saving.

"The good news is that it's rarely too late to start," she said. "In fact, we often compare financial and physical fitness because the hardest part is taking the first step. However, once people commit to a strategy and start seeing positive results, they're motivated to meet and even exceed their goals."