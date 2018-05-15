SALT LAKE CITY — Steve Mond might have had a hard start compared to his last game on “Jeopardy!,” but that didn’t keep him down for too long.

Competing Monday night in the semifinals of the “Jeopardy!" Teachers Tournament, the ninth- and 10th-grade math teacher from Midvale was in the hole with minus $400 when he caught a break and landed on the Daily Double question. Mond wagered $1,000 — the most he could wager in his current situation — and then answered the question that asked for the name of the “1930s Southern governor who said, ‘We have organized a society … with the motto ‘Every man a king.’”

Mond correctly responded with “Who is Huey Long,” which brought him out of the hole to $600. From this point, Monday night’s game was essentially a battle between Mond and Erika Eason of Derwood, Maryland.

As the first round continued — with Scott Montanaro of Portland, Oregon, always in a distant third — Mond and Eason displayed their knowledge of categories ranging from music to poetry to chips and dips. At the end of the game’s first half, Eason had the lead with $7,000, Mond was in second place with $6,800 and Montanaro was in third with $1,800.

During the Double Jeopardy round, the contestants faced categories that covered small countries to 10-letter words to Broadway musicals. One of the game’s highlights was when Mond, who teaches at RSL Academy in Herriman, correctly answered "The Book of Mormon," in response to a question about the musical that included characters Moroni and Elder McKinley.

Carol Kaelson, Jeopardy Productions Utah teacher Steve Mond will compete in the final round of the 2018 "Jeopardy!" Teachers Tournament on May 17 and 18.

The first Daily Double question of the round fell to Montanaro, who with $4,200 had just one-third of leader Eason’s score. Under the 10-letter words category, the question asked for the “portmanteau term for the rules that apply to how one communicates online.”

It was a tricky question with an answer Montanaro was unable to come up with: netiquette. Having wagered $3,000, Montanaro fell even further behind. After this question, Mond, who was in second with $12,400, began to pick up steam and took the lead at $14,400. His lead shrunk when he wagered $1,500 and failed to yield the correct response on the round’s second Daily Double question: “At a May 7, 1824, premiere, Michael Umlauf wielded the baton but took his temp cues from this man.”

Mond responded with “Who is Mozart,” but it was Beethoven that host Alex Trebek was looking for. Although Mond’s total fell to $12,900, he was still in first place so it wasn’t too much of a loss. Mond had the lead going into the Final Jeopardy round with $14,900, Eason followed closely behind with $12,600 and Montanaro came in third with $1,200.

The Final Jeopardy category was “Cities in Literature,” and the question was one that all three contestants were unable to answer: “In ‘Gone with the Wind,’ Rhett Butler says this city named for a monarch 'is the South, only intensified.'”

Trebek admitted that he thought the question was one of the show's easier ones but said he could tell by the contestants’ reactions that they struggled with it. Mond shook his head as it came time for him to reveal his answer: Charlotte. The right answer was Charleston, and with all three contestants missing the question, the victory came down to the wagers, which turned out to work in Mond’s favor. The math teacher wagered $10,301 and secured a victory with just $4,599.

Mond is one of three finalists who will compete in the final round of the “Jeopardy!” Teachers Tournament, which airs Thursday and Friday, 6:30 p.m. MT on KJZZ Salt Lake City.