SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert unveiled his "Energy Action Plan" at the Utah Energy Summit Tuesday, setting in motion a blueprint on energy-related issues for the next two years.

The plan includes 10 goals emphasizing infrastructure development for conventional, unconventional and alternative sources of energy.

Building on his 10-year strategic energy plan in 2011, Herbert established objectives that include the realization of a solar battery system in southern Utah as part of an effort targeting rural business development.

The plan also calls for improving the state's performance in the arena of energy efficiency. Since 2015, the state has improved its score from 26th in the country to 17th based on rankings from the Advisory Committee on Energy Efficiency. The nexus between energy and air quality is also a cornerstone of the plan as the state continues to combat its air pollution problems.

At the summit, Herbert joined Colorado Gov. John W. Hickenlooper in a discussion on shared challenges and goals in the arena of energy development, transportation and federal government relations.

