SALT LAKE CITY -- Here’s a look at the news for May 15.

MUST READ NEWS THIS MORNING:

Salt Lake County drug court graduation caps off the long path to recovery — On Monday, graduates of Salt Lake County’s drug courts celebrated their sobriety and completion of the drug court program.

Sen. Mike Lee talks Jerusalem move

Utah Sen. Mike Lee said the mood at the U.S. embassy recently opened in Jerusalem is “optimistic” and “upbeat,” according to the Deseret News.

However, Lee said recent protests and violence in the area are “unfortunate and tragic.”

"It is unacceptable that people would choose to respond with violence to a move that is as innocuous as the United States moving its embassy to the actual capital of the host country. Think about how odd this is," he said.

Lee said many "are very excited this is happening. Sure there are naysayers. But those naysayers are those same people who wouldn't want the state of Israel in existence in the first place," Lee said.

Read more.

Mormon leaders to host NAACP leaders

LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson will meet with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People's leaders Thursday, according to the Deseret News.

The NAACP will host its quarterly board meeting in Salt Lake City for the first time in history.

Jeanetta Williams, who oversees the NAACP’s work in Utah, is excited for the upcoming meeting.

"It is a historic meeting," she said, "and the NAACP Salt Lake Branch and myself as president are excited that the national board selected Salt Lake City to hold their May board meeting. We hope once they're here and do some sightseeing, it won't be their last time here."

Read more.

Tesla driver says autopilot was on

Police said Monday that the driver of a Tesla Model S that slammed into the back of a Unified Fire Authority vehicle said she was using the Tesla’s autopilot feature, according to the Deseret News.

She said she was “looking at her phone prior to the collision,” police told the Deseret News.

The woman, 28 and from Lehi, suffered a broken right foot in the accident.

South Jordan Police Sgt. Sam Winkler said the driver was searching for another route.

"The driver said she was heading to an address, and she’d entered the GPS into the vehicle and she was comparing the address to her phone to see which was the shorter route," Winkler said. "She was looking at her phone and looked up just as the accident was about to happen."

Read more.

Tension in Gaza rises after 58 die

Israeli troops opened fire on Palestinian protesters Monday, killing 58 people in what was the deadliest day of violence in the area since 2014, according to BBC News.

Funerals have already began for the 58 dead protesters.

Israel is already preparing for more confrontations Tuesday. Palestinian groups said they will likely pull back protests.

The United Nations did not approve Israel’s violent reaction to protesters.

"The mere fact of approaching a fence is not a lethal, life-threatening act, so that does not warrant being shot," U.N. spokesman Rupert Colville said.

Read more.

AROUND THE WEB:

Business Insider: Trump administration abandons peace push as Israel kills dozens in border struggle with Hamas, Palestinians

CNBC: Lava threatens Hawaii exit routes and could spur more evacuations

NPR: Satellite photos show North Korea razing nuclear test site, analysts say

NYT: Kidney condition puts Melania Trump in the hospital

BuzzFeed: Millions of eggs have been recalled but people are still getting sick from salmonella