Meghan Markle’s father will not attend the British royal wedding on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

The Telegraph reported Monday that Thomas Markle will miss the royal wedding after reportedly suffering a heart attack six days ago.

He had checked himself out of a hospital with every intention of flying to Britain for the wedding. That has since changed, according to The Telegraph.

Kensington Palace issued a statement about Thomas Markle’s decision.

"This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding," a Kensington Palace spokesman said Monday, according to CNN. "She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation."

Matt Dunham, Associated Press Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017.

There was some surprise that Markle chose her father to walk her down the aisle since she is so close to her mother, while she and her father have had a strained relationship.

Markle might have chosen her father to follow tradition.

"I think Harry would want to do what his grandmother sees as appropriate as a sign of respect to her," said Caroline Castigliano of marieclaire.com. "They just wouldn't have her mother walk her down the aisle because it wouldn't be what made the Queen feel comfortable, especially at her age."

Castigliano said Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Jr., would likely have been the next in line.

REX/Shutterstock, Episodic The wedding of Prince Harry, left, and fiancee Meghan Markle is on Saturday, May 19.

However, as the Deseret News reported, Thomas Markle Jr. won’t attend the royal wedding. Markle didn’t send him an invitation. Thomas Jr. later called his sister “phony” for not sending an invitation.

It remains unclear who will walk Markle down the aisle.

“There are just five days until the wedding, but there's a chance that Meghan's father may change his mind. Otherwise, it looks like Meghan's mother may do the honor,” according to marieclaire.com.

As E! News reported, a source said Markle has always wanted her mother to walk her down the aisle.