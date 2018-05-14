SALT LAKE CITY — Royal wedding fans, the time has come: After announcing their engagement on Nov. 27, 2017, Britain's Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle will walk down the aisle at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel this Saturday, May 19.

While the wedding itself will take place at — gulp — 5 a.m. MDT, many stations will broadcast recaps later in the day. And, of course, interested watchers can always record the ceremony to watch at a later, more civilized viewing hour. Below is a list of options for viewing the wedding and the coverage leading up to the big event.

Matt Dunham, AP A Meghan Markle mask and other souvenir items for the upcoming wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are displayed for sale in a shop in London, Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

Network:

ABC

When: 3 a.m. MDT

Where: Channel 4, ABCNews.com and GoodMorningAmerica.com

What: ABC will cover the royal wedding with commentary from "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts and "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir in "The Royal Wedding: A Special Good Morning America."

CBS

When: 2 a.m. MDT

Where: KUTV Channel 2, CBSnews.com

What: CBS's coverage will include commentary from Tina Brown, Gayle King and Kevin Frazier in their live special, "CBS News Presents: The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle."

Matt Dunham, AP In this Monday Nov. 27, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London. The couple will celebrate their wedding Saturday, May 19.

NBC

When: 2:30 a.m. MDT

Where: KSL Channel 5, Today.com

What: The "Today" show will be broadcasting the ceremony live from an "exclusive vantage point" overlooking Windsor Castle, with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb hosting.

PBS

When: 2 a.m. MDT

Where: KUED Channel 7, pbs.org/royal-wedding-watch

What: Concluding their five-part nightly series, "The Royal Wedding Watch," airing this week, PBS will celebrate the royal wedding with live coverage starting Saturday morning.

Cable:

REX/Shutterstock, Episodic The inside of the Windsor Castle, where the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be held Saturday, May 19.

BBC America

When: 2 a.m. MDT

Where: BBC America, bbcamerica.com

What: BBC America will broadcast a live stream of the BBC broadcast for those who have cable subscription on TV and at bbcamerica.com. The network will also be broadcasting a variety of special shows on the royal family leading up to the ceremony, a full list of which can be found here.

E! News

When: 6 a.m. MDT

Where: E!, www.eonline.com

What: E! is will host a live broadcast of the royal wedding Saturday morning.

Fox News

When: 4 a.m. MDT

Where: Fox News Channel, foxnews.com

What: Fox News Channel’s Shepard Smith and Sandra Smith will offer commentary from their location outside St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, with "Fox & Friends’" co-host Ainsley Earhardt reporting from Windsor prior to the ceremony.

Kirsty Wigglesworth, AP A tea towel with a photograph of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is displayed for sale in a shop in Windsor, England, Thursday, March 29, 2018. The couple will wed on Saturday, May 19.

HBO

When: 8:30 a.m. MDT, replay at 10:45 p.m.

Where: HBO, hbo.com

What: Looking for more lighthearted coverage of the royal wedding? Try out HBO, who is sending "broadcast legends" Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan (i.e., actors Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon) to host "The Royal Wedding Live With Cord and Tish!"

People

When: 4 a.m. MDT

Where: people.com/peopletv

What: Jeremy Parsons from “People Now” will host People's royal wedding coverage, with special appearances from People editors based in New York City. Reporters will also be on site in Windsor, with live streaming available during the ceremony.

TLC

When: 6 a.m. MDT

Where: TLC, www.tlc.com

What: TLC is planning a four-hour feed of the royal wedding, with the premiere of their one-hour special “Royal Wedding Revealed” airing Saturday night at 8 p.m. MDT.