Alex Paul, originally of Allentown, Pennsylvania, and now living in Salt Lake City, tests out his skills on a mechanical bull during promotional rodeo event at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Monday. The event promoted the Days of ’47 Cowboy Games and Rodeo, which takes place in July at the Days of '47 Arena at Utah State Fairpark.

