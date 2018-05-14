The general tone of the Trump administration is shockingly inhumane.

John McCain, for example, has suffered unduly during the Trump administration.

During the presidential campaign, Trump commented that McCain “was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

When McCain cast the deciding vote to kill the repeal of Obamacare, Trump repeatedly decried McCain's vote as treacherous, a vote against the Republican groundswell.

On May 9, McCain called on the Senate to reject Gina Haspel's nomination to be the director of the CIA, citing her refusal in testimony Wednesday to acknowledge "torture's immorality." He said, "I believe Gina Haspel is a patriot who loves our country and has devoted her professional life to its service and defense. . . However, Ms. Haspel's role in overseeing the use of torture by Americans is disturbing. Her refusal to acknowledge torture's immorality is disqualifying. I believe the Senate should exercise its duty of advice and consent and reject this nomination."

The next day at an internal White House discussion, Kelly Sadler, a White House staffer in charge of surrogate communications, said that no one should be worried about McCain’s opposition to Haspel because “he’s dying anyway.” Sadler claimed it was a joke; she must have a perverse sense of humor.

Louis Borgenicht

Salt Lake City