On May 11, President Trump spoke of his “most sweeping action in history to lower the price of prescription drugs for the American people.” Unfortunately, what he detailed was more bluster than substance. He contradicted his campaign promise to curb the pharmaceutical industry, which he had earlier accused of “getting away with murder.” All of us will see our medication prices continue to surge ever higher, as the president kowtowed to the Big Pharma lobby and its investors.

Without government regulation, drug makers can charge as much as the market will bear. Contrary to another campaign promise, the president will not allow powerful Medicare to negotiate lower prices for seniors. Pharmaceutical companies will still be able to set incredibly high prices for newly developed medicines. Retail prices for older medications will continue to rise about 10 percent per year, as health insurance plans require us to pay more of the cost.

If our president won’t take a stand, what can people do? Readers can begin by asking candidates for Congress, incumbents and hopefuls what they will do to curb the pharmaceutical industry’s ripoffs. After all, it’s our money and our health.

Tom Metcalf

Murray