Three cheers for Mia Love. Finally, there is a politician who is willing to do something.

Most legislators seem to spend all of their time puttering around with inconsequential issues that hopefully won't offend anyone and put their re-election at risk. As a result, critical issues like border control, health care and the national debt, among other important issues, get kicked down the road again and again.

President Trump was elected because he committed to do something, and he is keeping his commitments. He's putting immense effort into strengthening America and getting America back on course. It's a tough job, and it's nice to see someone who has the courage to step up and give him some help. Thank you, Mia Love.

Diane Wagner

Salt Lake City