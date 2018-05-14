Our beautiful state is a place where flora, fauna and humans have existed for millennia, leaving behind the lessons of the earth and ancestral peoples. However, our growing population plus pressures of all kinds threaten to erase them, leaving little behind for future generations.

Through a sometimes flawed but generally effective system, we have barely managed to preserve a portion of these lessons in protected landscapes. We need to do more.

Unfortunately, the Hatch/Curtis Emery County Public Land Management Act of 2018 falls far short of addressing that need. It protects only a third of the region’s million and a half acres of wilderness wonderlands, neglecting extraordinary landscapes like the San Rafael Badlands, Muddy Creek and parts of Labyrinth Canyon. The landscapes it claims to protect are splintered with roads.

The bill was steered primarily by Emery County commissioners. They naturally deserve input, but they hardly represent the broader population who are the land’s owners: the American people, including Utahns who live beyond Emery County.

I have visited the Swell many times. It is a wild and beautiful place brimming with scenic, geological and archaeological treasures that need protection, not exploitation. Sen. Orrin Hatch and Rep. John Curtis have failed and must try again.

Mike Abdo

Tooele