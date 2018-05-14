PROVO — A Payson man accused of meeting a 12-year-old girl on a dating app, picking her up at her middle school and taking her to a hotel room to have sex is going to prison.

Jeffrey Nicolas Nyman, 33, was sentenced to up to 15 years at the Utah State Prison with credit for more than a year and a half he has been in custody since his arrest. The court also recommended that Nyman "not have a long stay at the Utah State Prison," court records state.

In 2016, Nyman met a 12-year-old girl on the dating app Plenty of Fish. He told police after he was arrested that even though the girl "looked young" and he picked her up in front of a middle school in Taylorsville, he thought she was 18, according to charging documents. Nyman told police he asked to see the girl's ID, but she claimed she did not have any, the charges state.

After police told him the girl was 12, "Nyman expressed significant regret," according to court documents.

The girl claimed she told Nyman her real age, the charges state.

Nyman was originally charged in 4th District Court with one count of child kidnapping, and two counts each of rape of a child, sodomy upon a child, and aggravated sexual abuse of a child, all first-degree felonies. He was also charged with enticing a minor, a second-degree felony.

In March, he pleaded no contest to kidnapping and guilty to sex abuse of a child, both second-degree felonies.

Police noted in their probable cause documents that the girl had been "using electronic devices to chat with adult males on dating websites and was found to have visited pornographic websites."

Less than three months after Nyman was arrested, another man, Ali Salim Mohsin, 27, of Salt Lake City, was arrested for picking up the same girl at the same school using the same dating app, according to court records. Because of the prior incident, school officials contacted the girl's father after she was spotted leaving school property. The father found his daughter and Mohsin before any sexual activity took place.

He was charged in 3rd District Court with child kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and enticing a minor, a second-degree felony. In November, he pleaded guilty to an amended charge of obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor.