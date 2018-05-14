Margot Kidder, who played Lois Lane in the 1978 “Superman” movie, died Sunday, according to CNN. She was 69 years old.

Her manager said she died peacefully in her sleep.

Kidder starred alongside Christopher Reeve in the Superman films that were released in the 1980s, including "Superman" (1978), "Superman II" (1980), "Superman III" (1983) and "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace" (1987).

Kidder also starred in “The Amityville Horror” in 1979, and worked steadily in stage and television.

She often spoke about the normalcy of stardom and the simplicity of the limelight. We’ve collected six quotes from Kidder on stardom, fame and the important things in life. Note: The Deseret News collected these quotes from IMDB.

“I suppose that if you want to be famous and suddenly it happens and you don't like it, it's nobody's fault but your own.”

“Acting's fun, but life's more important.”

“The thing about being famous is, first of all, it's weird. The only people who get how weird it is are other famous people. So there's this unspoken club where you go, and say to each other: 'Oh God, if they only knew how ordinary I was, they wouldn't be interested.'”

“With any group of people in life, sad things happen, and crazy things, and happy things. When you're in the public eye, it's just amplified, that's all. There's no curse.”

“What happened to me — the biggest nervous breakdown in history, bar possibly Vivien Leigh's — is not so uncommon. I've had thousands of supportive letters from all over the world. It's just that mine was public. If you're gonna fall apart, do it in your own bedroom.”