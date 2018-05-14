In this week’s UTubers, Claire Crosby and the LeBaron family both honored their mothers with special Mother’s Day videos. Rob Landes, The Piano Gal and Daniel and Lincoln Markham from "What's Inside" posted new videos as well, together racking up more than a million views.

“I could not survive without mom, because … there would be no person to feed me,” 5-year-old Claire Crosby said in a Mother’s Day video made for her mom, Ashley.

During the video, Claire’s father, Dave Crosby, asked his children questions like, “What makes mom happy?” and “What makes mom sad?” The results are pretty adorable.

The LeBaron family, whose cover of “One Day More” went viral in April, posted another cover of a song from a musical — “Seasons of Love” from “Rent.” The video was dedicated to their mother.

“Every year we take a minute to show our love for our mother,” the video says, “who spends every minute of the year showing her love to us.”

According to the video, the LeBarons were floored by the response to their “One Day More” video and plan to continue posting new videos.

More YouTube Utah talent this week came from Rob Landes, the Orem violinist who posted a second part to his “Evolution of Meme Music.” Part one, posted at the end of April, currently has almost 2 million views.

The video features everything from Beethoven’s 5th Symphony to the Nyan Cat song, and Landes dresses the part for every song he plays.

The Piano Gal covered “Game Day” by The Piano Guys, another Utah-based YouTube channel. The original video was the first video posted to their channel eight years ago. It now has over 4 million views.

Lastly, Daniel and Lincoln Markham from “What’s Inside?” take apart a “magic” chess board made by Square Off.