Two lost dogs in Puna, Hawaii, were rescued after being stuck between a cooled lava flow and a fence line Sunday morning, “Hawaii News Now” reported.

The dogs, Brus and Little Dude, were missing for 10 days after firefighters evacuated their owner’s Leilani Estates apartment. According to “Hawaii News Now,” the dogs fled the house as their owner, Carol Hosley, was packing up her things.

Aloha Ilio Rescue, a local nonprofit that rescues Big Island dogs, is largely to thank for the dogs’ rescue. The organization’s president, Daylynn Kyles, was accompanied by two friends when she found the dogs.

“They were stuck behind a fence, and they couldn’t get out because the lava had surrounded them. It was crazy,” Kyles told “Hawaii News Now.”

The recovering dogs will stay at Aloha Ilio Rescue until Hosley finds more permanent housing.

