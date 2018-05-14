Irene Roche and teacher Kathryn Shields watch their fish swim away as Mill Creek Elementary fifth-graders release trout at Willow Pond Park in Murray on Monday. The school received approximately 900 eggs in January from Cargill, Inc. During the following months, students played a major role in caring for and raising the hatchlings into juveniles. An estimated 450 fish were released at the pond.

